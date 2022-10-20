On Saturday, an exclusive interview between Lafayette native and "CBS Mornings" lead national correspondent David Begnaud and Schanda Handley will air for “48 Hours”, giving a firsthand account of the 2017 kidnapping masterminded by her estranged husband.
In August 2017, Schanda Handley was abducted at gunpoint from her Founders Street home and taken away handcuffed in the back of a white van by two men. The men were hired by her estranged husband, Lawrence Michael Handley, with whom she was engaged in a contentious divorce. The divorce was granted in March 2018.
Lawrence Handley made millions in 2015 when he sold Townsend, a network of substance abuse treatment centers for which he was CEO and co-founder.
A friend of Schanda Handley’s and Schanda’s minor daughter were present when the kidnapping happened and were also corralled by the kidnappers, the adult handcuffed.
Schanda Handley was freed after the kidnappers – 27-year-olds Sylvester Bracey and Arsenio Montreal Haynes of Jackson, Mississippi – attracted police attention on I-10 and abandoned their vehicle. The duo attempted to swim to freedom, but drowned. Their bodies were recovered from the Intracoastal Waterway near Port Allen the following day.
Begnaud said he was busy covering Hurricane Maria’s devastation of Puerto Rico about the time the case originally unfolded and “there were multiple times where the hair stood up on my arm” because of the way the story hit close to home because of his ties with the city, he said.
“This type of stuff doesn’t happen in Lafayette, Louisiana,” he said.
Begnaud’s “48 Hours” segment, “The Kidnapping of Schanda Handley,” will air Saturday night at 8 p.m. central time on CBS and be available for streaming on Paramount+.
The "CBS Mornings" correspondent said in an interview with the Acadiana Advocate that the segment will include interviews with Schanda, her daughter, Schanda’s divorce attorney Christine Mire, security hired by Schanda after the kidnapping, prosecutors, Lawrence Handley’s defense team and the deputy who raised the alarm after seeing the kidnappers’ van, without whom “Schanda Handley may be buried today,” he said.
Begnaud said Lawrence Handley was also interested in participating, but the interview didn’t come to fruition. Handley was already in state custody.
“I’m always fascinated by the arrogance of people, and the arrogance of Michael Handley is breathtaking. It is just astounding – when you look at not only what he did but the lengths he went to cover it up…There is even in the man, who is serving what arguably may be a life sentence, a desire to be seen and heard from and tell his story,” Begnaud said.
Lawrence Handley, 54, was sentenced to 35 years without benefit of parole by 15th Judicial District Court Judge Scott Privat in March after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree kidnapping and a count of attempted second-degree kidnapping.
Prosecutor Don Knecht said a factor considered in sentencing was that Handley continued to harass and attempt to contact his ex-wife through letters, phone calls and outreach from third parties while the case was pending trial.
“There is in the back of Schanda’s mind this fear that Michael Handley will a) get out of prison or b) haunt her from inside of prison,” Begnaud said.
Since the kidnapping, Schanda Handley has founded Surrender Experiment, LLC in spring 2019 and opened Destiny Sober Living, which offers sober living support for women and men in Lafayette. Begnaud said he was impressed by her resilience and desire to continue helping others despite the trauma she experienced.
“There is an incredible amount of inspiration that comes from listening to Schanda Handley and seeing how this woman persisted and persevered and survived and now is doing something that is beyond herself to help others,” he said.
Begnaud said growing up with dreams of being a reporter, “48 Hours” was a special weekend watch, and he envisioned one day hosting his own segment. While the topic is heavy, Begnaud said he values being able to bring Schanda Handley’s story and other stories of importance from Acadiana and the state at large to a national audience.
The "CBS Mornings" correspondent began his broadcasting career fresh out of high school at KLFY while earning his bachelor’s degree at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He eventually worked his way to CBS News in 2014.
“I feel a sense of responsibility. I was a kid with a dream who wanted to work at the top, and got to where I dreamed of and went even further than my dreams. I feel it’s a responsibility to amplify that which otherwise people wouldn’t know. When I hear stories from back home, I want people to know,” he said.