Three teens were charged after gunshots were fired and at least one fight broke out at a New Iberia party.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office was called out to the 4100 block of Sugar Oaks Road in New Iberia around 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 after gunshots were reported at a teenager’s party in the area, the department said in a statement.
Jaydin Walker, 18, was arrested on a count each of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property and nine counts of illegal use of weapons. His bond was set at $425,000.
A second teen shooter, a 16-year-old, was cited for aggravated assault, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and two counts of illegal use of a weapon, the sheriff’s office said.
A third teen, a 16-year-old, was cited for aggravated battery and riot over a fight at the party.
David Dorsey, identified as the adult of the residence where the party took place, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, the department’s statement said.