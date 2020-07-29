A grand jury for the 15th Judicial District Court Wednesday indicted three people in two fatal shootings and charged another suspect in a fatal hit-and-run.
Donta Francis, 26, and Korel Francis, 18, both of Scott, were indicted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and armed robbery in the Jan. 27 shooting death of Shenard Simmons, a 33-year-old wheelchair-bound man who was shot and killed in his home in the 300 block of Bopamo Lane.
Jacoby Senegal, 34, of Rayne, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in the Nov. 17 death of Billie Jo Michelle Touchet. KATC reported that Touchet’s death was originally investigated as an attempted suicide but Senegal was later accused of shooting her.
Jada Juge, 28, of Duson, was indicted on felony hit-and-run resulting in death. Juge is accused of hitting Jason Francis, 45, in a convenience store parking lot in the 800 block of North University Avenue on March 29 before fleeing. Francis died at an area hospital the following day, the Lafayette Police Department said.
The grand jury declined to indict Mitchell John Dautreiul, Jr., 31, of Duson, in the June 27 shooting of Kyle Romero, who died at an area hospital after being shot twice in the 200 block of Meadow Lane, police said.