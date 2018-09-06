A homicide Thursday morning in the 300 block of Lafayette Street is the second there within one week. A Lafayette Police spokeswoman, Bridgette Dugas, said there is "no reason to believe the believe the homicides are related at this point."
The violence Thursday occurred around 10:30 a.m., when police responded to a shots fired call, according to a news release. Police found a male gunshot victim, who died after being transported to a hospital.
The latest shooting comes the day after the surrender of a suspect in a fatal shooting on Friday in the same block. Police say 26-year-old Brownswin Thibodeaux, of Lafayette, was booked on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Ricky Wiltz.
Police found Wiltz suffering from gunshot wounds around 1 a.m. He died after being transported to a hospital.