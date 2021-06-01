A pedestrian was killed Tuesday in Calcasieu Parish, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police. Troopers from Troop D responded to a crash just after 4 a.m. Tuesday involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 just west of LA Hwy 397 in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 40-year-old Christopher Michael Lebleu of Lake Charles.
An initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Lebleu was standing in a travel lane on I-10 when he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck. Lebleu was struck a second time by an 18-wheeler that was traveling behind the pickup truck.
Lebleu sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup and the driver of the 18-wheeler were both properly restrained and not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained from the pedestrian and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Troop D has investigated 12 fatal crashes resulting in 12 deaths in 2021.