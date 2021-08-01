The families of two New Iberia firefighters injured in a Thursday blaze and subsequent explosion said the men are fighters on the path to recovery, and even in their challenges they’ve been focused not on themselves but on their team.

Driver Isaac Zamora suffered second- and third-degree burns over 40% of his body, including on his chest, neck, hands, arms and face, his brother-in-law Lance Beal said. Zamora was initially intubated because of swelling. After improvement following a Friday surgery to remove dead skin from the burned regions, the tube was removed Saturday and his spirits are up, he said.

Beal said Zamora has a long road to full recovery; another surgery will likely take place within the next week and he’ll require substantial rehabilitation, but he’s already looking to the future.

“One of the first things he said was that he wants to get back to his team and back with his fire crew....He loves being part of a team. He likes being a servant of the people and giving back to the community,” he said.

Zamora was one of three firefighters injured when a fire at a manufactured home in the 800 block of Hopkins Street resulted in an explosion Thursday morning. Assistant Chief Gilbert Viator and Captain Gary Simon were also injured, while two other firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause behind the fire and explosion.

Beal described his brother-in-law as a fun loving, hard working, caring and dedicated fireman and family man, who takes pride in his work and his care of his family. When he’s not on shift with the department, he’s home playing with his two young daughters, Sophia and Amelia.

“He’s one of the most devoted fathers I’ve ever seen to my two nieces,” he said.

Beal, his wife and other family members have stepped in to care for the girls while his younger sister, Emily, stays beside her husband at the hospital. She and Zamora’s mother, Beatriz, have scarcely left his side since the fire. Emily has been reading aloud cards and letters community members have sent to Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center for Zamora at his bedside.

The family greatly appreciates people’s prayers and kindness and they feel the community uplift, he said.

“His journey forward is going to be a tough one but he’s a tough person and he’s up for the challenge,” Beal said.

For Iberia Parish School Board member Raymond “Shoe-do” Lewis, the Thursday phone call from Fire Chief Gordan Copell and New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt notifying him of his son Gary Simon’s injury was a terrifying flashback to the 2019 death of his 17-year-old son Garon Lewis. On that fateful August night, DeCourt and Police Chief Todd D’Albor appeared on his doorstep to tell him Garon had been fatally shot.

Lewis said when he picked up the phone his mind immediately flashed to the worst: “This is not happening again,” he thought.

“God is returning [Gary] to us in one piece and we’re grateful for that,” he said in a Friday interview.

Simon suffered second- and third-degree burns on his hands and was treated at Baton Rouge General Medical Center, where he underwent surgery Thursday night to remove deadened skin and initially treat the burns. Lewis and his wife were unable to see their son because they were finishing a quarantine period after a household member tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

Despite the pain, Simon hasn’t complained about the injuries, his father said. Instead, he’s been worried about the health and safety of Zamora and Viator, and how other members of the department are faring after the scare. Simon, a captain, has been with the department for between 10 and 12 years, Lewis said.

“He’s holding up pretty well. His concern is for his colleagues, his brotherhood. This didn’t just impact the three, it impacted the department. His concern has been for the others that were involved in the accident,” he said.

Recovery and limited use of his hands is going to be an adjustment for Simon, his father said. When off duty, the father of two is an avid exerciser. Days before his injury, he completed his HVAC certification through South Louisiana Community College; Lewis said his son squeezed in classes and work time in the mornings and evenings around shifts at the fire department.

Though a challenge, Lewis said he’s confident his son will tackle his recovery with the same strong willed determination and commitment he brings to everything he does.

“He knows we’re there for him and I know he’s a fighter,” he said.