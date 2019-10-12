The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office responded Friday night to a report of shots fired at the Rayne High School football stadium.
Sheriff K.P. Gibson told KATC that his deputies assisted with the call and Rayne Police were also on scene.
Chief Carroll Stelly confirmed that the incident was a shots-fired call; he also stated that police were working a separate shooting incident in a different location. Details on both incidents were not immediately available.
Rayne High hosted Eunice High School earlier this evening. The incident happened in the parking lot as fans were exiting the stadium, according to witnesses.
Buses from Eunice High were allowed to leave the stadium, according to a parent.