The man wanted in the shooting death of an Abbeville 18-year-old was taken into custody in Cottonport, Louisiana after a three-hour standoff with law enforcement officers, the Abbeville Police Department said.
Gary Turner Jr., 23, was arrested in Cottonport Wednesday and transferred to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on Thursday, where he’s being held on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Freddy Gomezsoto, Abbeville Police spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Touchet said in a statement.
Detectives received intel that Turner was at a home in Cottonport and officers with the Cottonport Police Department, Moreauville Police Department and Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to arrest Turner.
When officers arrived, they confirmed Turner was inside and armed with a handgun. Officers surrounded the home and he refused to come out, initiating a three-hour standoff that finally ended when negotiators convinced him to surrender without incident, Touchet said.
Turner is accused of shooting Gomezsoto on March 18. Officers responded to Clover Street near North Bailey Street around 8:05 p.m. and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was hospitalized and died from his injuries on March 30.