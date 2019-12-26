A Facebook video of a man down the Interstate 210 Bridge in Calcasieu Parish near Lake Charles has led to two arrests, according to a statement from police.
Louisiana State Police Troop D became aware of the incident Sunday after a video of the skateboarder, later identified as 26-year-old Louis C. McGlone of Sulphur, was posted to Facebook. He was followed by 34-year-old Lindsey O. Hulett of Lake Charles, who participated by recording McGlone from her vehicle as he skated down the bridge in the lanes of travel, according to the statement. The video showed the creation of a hazardous situation for the participants as well as motorists on the bridge, police said.
Troopers on Thursday secured arrest warrants for McGlone and Hulett. Each was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce. This law prohibits the performance of any act on a highway wherein it is foreseeable that human life might be endangered, the police statement said. If convicted, each faces up to 15 years in prison.
Motorists who observe reckless driving or criminal activity are encouraged to dial 911 or *LSP (*577) to connect to the nearest LSP Troop.