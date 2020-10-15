Two suspects wanted in an Abbeville drive-by shooting were arrested following a police pursuit through several parishes, according to a statement from the Abbeville Police Department.
Jerry Louis Manuel III, 19, of Port Sulphur was charged with attempted first-degree murder, obstruction of justice and illegal use of weapons in a firearm-free zone.
Jakia Irene Horn, 23, of New Orleans was arrested on charges of accessory after the fact for attempted first-degree murder.
Police say officers responded to a call on the 700 block of Graceland Avenue about 9 p.m. Wednesday. Officers were advised by the caller that they heard 15-20 shots in the area.They also learned that a man was at an area hospital being treated for a gunshot wound.
Police determined the shots came from multiple subjects in a vehicle, which had fled the city. Law enforcement agencies were notified to be on the lookout for the vehicle.
The vehicle was located on Interstate 10 around the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and Louisiana State Police Troop A attempted to stop it. The driver of the vehicle allegedly refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit through West Baton Rouge Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish, the city of Baton Rouge, Livingston Parish, and Tangipahoa Parish.
The driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed through a fence on Interstate 12, stopping on a service road near mile post 44. Two people were arrested and are being held at the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office on charges from the pursuit.
At the time of this press release, the following persons have been arrested: