One person was severely wounded in an Abbeville shooting on Monday.
Around 11:47 p.m. Monday, Abbeville police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 300 block of Leblanc Street. Officers found the victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, in a driveway in the 1700 block of Franks Alley, the department said in a statement.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, where they are undergoing surgeries for their injuries.
Several vehicles, a home and a mobile home near where the victim was found were struck by gunfire. The Abbeville Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the police department at 337-893-2511 or their tips lines at 337-892-6777. Callers can remain anonymous.