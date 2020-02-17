Opelousas Police are investigating a report of firearm on campus at Opelousas Junior High School, according to a statement from the department.
At about 10:15 a.m. Monday, officers were on campus following up on unrelated investigations, when a disturbance between several students occurred. After the disturbance was under control, some students reported to staff that one of the students may have been seen with a firearm. All involved were detained for questioning.
Officers and staff conducted a search of the campus, but no weapon was located. The matter is still under investigation by Opelousas Police and St. Landry Parish School administration.