A Denham Springs woman died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 10 near Breaux Bridge early Tuesday.
Troopers responded to reports of a Kia stalled in the middle eastbound lane of I-10, near mile marker 108 west of Breaux Bridge, around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Once on scene, troopers learned a pedestrian had been struck by a pickup truck near the abandoned vehicle, Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Investigators determined 26-year-old Ben Latiolais of Arnaudville was driving a 2019 Ram pickup when he struck 20-year-old Ryelee A. Georgeson of Denham Springs. His truck came to a stop on the inside shoulder after the crash, while Georgeson was found on the opposite side of the eastbound lanes near the fog line, Gossen said.
Troopers determined the nearby stalled vehicle had been driven by Georgeson.
The 20-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where she later died.
Latiolais was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. He submitted a breath sample that indicated intoxication and was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail for DWI first offense. A toxicology sample was also collected from Georgeson for analysis, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation.