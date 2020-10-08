A Lafayette mobile home was heavily damaged after a stolen truck crashed into the residence and caught on fire, the Lafayette Fire Department said.
The fire was reported about 9:43 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Benoit Falgout Drive. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within 15 minutes but the mobile home and vehicle sustained heavy fire damage, a statement from Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said.
The mobile home was vacant and awaiting repairs; no one was injured, he said.
The truck was stolen within the Lafayette city limits sometime overnight. Fire investigators believe the unknown suspects were spooked by a patrol car in the area of Benoit Falgout Drive and were attempting to flee the area when the crash happened, Trahan said.
There was no active law enforcement pursuit at the time of the crash and fire, he said. The suspects fled the area before emergency responders arrived.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or the Lafayette Fire Department at 291-8716.