The suspect in a fatal Monday morning shooting who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through multiple parishes is now in custody, according to a report by KATC TV-3.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was arrested in Jeff Davis Parish Monday afternoon in connection to a Franklin shooting earlier in the day that claimed the life of a 37-year-old woman, Franklin and State police told KATC.
A portion of Interstate 10 was closed during a high-speed chase, but all lanes of I-10 have reopened to traffic, according to KATC. No injuries were reported in the suspect's capture.
Franklin Police were called at about 8:45 a.m. Monday to the corner of Scottie and Pine streets in Franklin. The victim, whose name has not been released, was found soon after police arrived on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.