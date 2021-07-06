The house that New Iberia Police and Louisiana State Police crime scene technicians searched recently, burned last night, KATC-TV reported.
New Iberia Police confirmed that the house that burned on Corinne Street Monday night was the same house that was searched recently in connection with the investigation into Kitty Rideaux's death.
The house was the home of the boyfriend of Rideaux, whose body was found last month behind a New Iberia home. Police confirmed that they lived there together at one point.
This investigation is ongoing.