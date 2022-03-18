A 22-year-old man is dead after an accident at a sausage plant in Acadiana Parish, KATC reports.
Todd Wheeler, an employee at Richard's Sausage, died after falling into a piece of machinery at the Church Point meat-packaging facility.
Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux said the machinery was stopped as soon as another worker noticed Wheeler wasn't at his work station. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner's Office.
In addition to the CPPD and the coroner's office, the Church Point Volunteer Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance also responded to the scene.