A former Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office corrections officer was arrested Friday after allegations he had a sexual encounter with a female inmate while transporting the woman in March.
Hansel Hulin, 45, of New Iberia, was arrested Friday on counts of first-degree rape and malfeasance in office by sheriff’s office deputies and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. His bond was set at $350,000, a statement from Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office received allegations on June 28 that Hulin had a sexual relationship with an inmate and determined he’d had sexual contact with the woman during a routine March transport from the jail to a nearby facility. People are unable to consent to sexual activity with a law enforcement officer when the person is under arrest or in the officer’s custody, the release said.
Hulin was hired in January 2019 and resigned before the investigation was completed, Romero said.
“As your Sheriff – I will not allow this type of behavior from anyone working for the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office. This abuse of power compromises the public’s trust in our office, any type of abuse of an inmate will not be tolerated!” Romero said in a written and video statement shared online.