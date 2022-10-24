Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Lafayette Police officers responded to the 600 block of View Orleans Circle after receiving reports of shots being fired in the area.
Once on scene officers located a juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition. Investigators are actively working the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident, is encouraged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.