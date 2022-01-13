A Breaux Bridge man was found shot to death in the driveway of a residence Monday night, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded to reports of gunfire near a residence in the 1000 block of Courville Road in Breaux Bridge Monday around 9:30 p.m. Responders found a man, later identified as 26-year-old Cole Horton of Breaux Bridge, deceased in the home’s driveway, St. Martin Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Ginny Higgins said in a statement.
The investigation into Horton’s death is ongoing.