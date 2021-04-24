Two people were killed after a tire malfunction led to a head-on collision on Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday as 45-year-old Luis Martinez Pedro, of Miami, was driving west on I-10 in a Ram pickup and had a tire malfunction. Pedro entered the median and continued to travel westbound, driving partially into the eastbound lane. Hoa Minh Le, 79, of Henderson, was driving east on I-10 at the same time in a Nissan Frontier. Le and Pedro swerved into the median in an attempt to avoid the crash, but collided head-on, a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Le and his passenger, 72-year-old Huynh Thi Tran of Amelia, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Pedro, also properly restrained, was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries, the statement said.
Routine toxicology samples were collected from both drivers.
This is the second fatal head-on crash on I-10 in Acadia Parish in the last month.