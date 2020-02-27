Two fugitives were arrested after one barricaded himself inside a home on Lasalle Street Thursday afternoon.
Lafayette City Marshal's officers were executing arrest warrants for Ervin Joseph and Ikaika Lindon at a residence in the 200 block of Lasalle Street around 1 p.m. when Lindon barricaded himself inside the home. Joseph turned himself over to authorities, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
Lafayette Police assisted the marshal's office after Lindon refused to surrender. The suspect was eventually taken into custody between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., Dugas said.
Joseph was wanted on warrants for failure to appear and resisting an officer. Lindon was wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon, principle to theft and resisting arrest. Both were transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for booking, she said.