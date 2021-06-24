The Lafayette Fire Department is searching for an arsonist after two homes on St. Fidelis Street in Lafayette Parish were set on fire.
Firefighters from the Carencro, Lafayette, Scott and Broussard fire departments responded to a reported house fire on St. Fidelis Street around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, quickly discovering homes in the 100 block and the 200 block were on fire, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
Water tanks from the Lafayette Parish, Cankton and Cecilia volunteer fire departments were brought in to fight the fires because of poor water supply in the rural area. First responders were on site for several hours extinguishing the fires; in the end, the two residences and a camper sustained heavy fire damage, Trahan said.
No one was injured in the fires. The home in the 100 block of St. Fidelis Street did not have utility service and was being used for storage by the previous occupant, while the male resident of the home in the 200 block was not present when firefighters arrived.
Fire investigators determined both fires were intentionally set. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lafayette Fire Department at (337) 291-8716 or contact Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.