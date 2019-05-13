Suspects sought after firing at deputies in Lafayette
Lafayette Police are searching for several suspects wanted for firing at sheriff’s deputies on Sunday night, according to KATC.
The incident happened in Lafayette at the intersection of University Avenue and Willow Street, according to deputies. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office says the investigation was turned over to the Lafayette Police Department because deputies reportedly fired their weapons.
On Sunday night, the sheriff’s office says they pursued several suspects in a black Honda that was reported stolen out of Youngsville. The pursuit ended at University Avenue and Willow Street when the suspects exited their vehicle and shots were fired at two responding deputies.
John Mowell, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, says at least one suspect shot at the deputies. The suspects got away on foot.
The sheriff’s office says that no one was injured during the shooting.
A search is ongoing for those involved in the shooting.
Rayne man arrested for shooting off brother's middle finger
The Abbeville Police Department says that a man has been arrested for attempted second-degree murder after they say he shot off his brother’s middle finger during a dispute.
On Saturday, police say a man entered the Abbeville Police Department holding his left hand and saying that someone had tried to kill him and shot his finger off.
Police observed the man’s middle finger was barely connected to his left hand.
Officers followed the man as he drove himself to Abbeville General Hospital for treatment. There, officers spoke with the man regarding the incident.
During the interview, the victim said his adopted brother, 29-year-old Freddy Douglas of Rayne, had tried to kill him.
The victim told police that the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute with Douglas regarding their father’s social security money. The victim told police he was getting into his vehicle at his home when Douglas stood in front of the vehicle and threatened to shoot him.
Douglas allegedly then took out a handgun and fired off several rounds into the vehicle striking the victim in the hand before fleeing.
Officers say that during the investigation they learned that Douglas was at Lafayette General Hospital. He claimed that the victim had tried to run him over.
A subsequent investigation into the incident found that Douglas allegedly fired at the victim while the victim was passing him in his vehicle.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Douglas and executed upon his release from Lafayette General.
Douglas was transported to the Abbeville Police Department where he was booked on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Douglas is currently housed at the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.