A Mamou police officer is off duty pending the results of an internal investigation into claims of excessive force during a Friday night incident at a bar, KATC reports.
The Mamou Police Department is conducting an investigation into the incident, which was caught on at least two bystander videos at a bar in the city Friday night.
The woman detained, who has not been named, told KATC that a formal complaint will be filed against the involved Mamou officer.
The woman said she went to a bar after attending Mamou High School’s homecoming game. She said she was told at around 10:30 p.m. Friday that the bar was closing. Soon afterward, she said a verbal exchange happened with the officer. She said she was dancing as she walked out of the bar but was thrown down by the officer and sprayed with mace.
Mamou Police Chief Brent Zackery said the incident is being investigated but that the woman’s description of what happened Friday isn’t the whole story. Zackery said the woman was brought to a local hospital when she was unresponsive following the incident.
“She pretty much made herself fall out on the ground," Zackery said. "But she was actually trying to dance on the officer, and they both ended up falling. We were told that when she left with the ambulance, she went to the hospital and actually started cutting up at the hospital."
The woman is in stable condition. Zackery said his office is taking the incident seriously.
“There’s nothing as of now to say about the situation, but it’s an ongoing investigation and I'll have more information to report later on,” Zackery said.
The woman declined to comment further until her lawyer files paperwork, according to KATC.
Zackery said the officer involved will not be on duty until the internal investigation is finished.