An 80-year-old woman and her pet cat safely escaped a residential fire on Arthur Street that caused heavy damage to her home, the fire department said.
Firefighters responded to the fire in the 600 block of Arthur Street just after 11:30 a.m Tuesday and found the woman and her cat uninjured outside. The woman had been in the kitchen when her smoke alarm activated; upon investigation she found a bedroom on fire and fled the home to call 911, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said.
The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes but the home sustained heavy fire damage. Investigators determined the fire originated on the bed but the cause is still under review