A Napoleonville man is offering a cash reward to anyone who can help him find an 18-wheeler driver whohe says ran him off Interstate 10 and fled the scene.

Steve Frechou says he was driving on I-10 near the Breaux Bridge exit abouy 11 p.m. Aug. 11 when an 18-wheeler forced him onto the shoulder, totaled his vehicle and fled the scene.

Frechou posted photos of his wrecked vehicle on Facebook and offered up to $3,000 to anyone who can help him identify the driver.

"I will personally give the person who is able to locate the truck $2,500 dollars. If your reposting results in one of your friends identify the truck I will give you $500.00 for sharing," Frechou said.

“It’s hard times for a lot of people, so I’m sure $3,000 could help someone.”

Frechou said he believes the truck driver knew he hit him, based on the amount of damage to his vehicle. He also believes the truck sustained some damage.

"Damage will be to to the front passenger side of the vehicle," he said. "There will be maroon paint transfer" from his vehicle.

Frechou asks anyone who may have seen the vehicle to contact local police and message him on Facebook.

"Please get a picture of the trucks damage. Picture of the company and license plate," he said. "Please do not confront anyone."