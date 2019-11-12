A suspect has been arrested in the 2014 homicides of Cody Fell and Abigail Deshotel Clark, deputies say.

Tosanwomy Mason Gee, 36, was arrested in Dallas on Oct. 28 on counts of principal to first-degree murder, obstruction of justice and aggravated arson, a statement from Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Drew David said.

Gee was transferred to the Vermilion Parish Jail on Monday and booked around 1 a.m., online booking records show. His bond has not been set.

The bodies of Fell, 34, and Clark, 29, were found inside a burning vehicle on Claude Road south of Maurice on April 16, 2014.

Body found in Vermilion coulee believed to be missing Opelousas woman Tyler Domingue A body recovered from a coulee in Vermilion Parish has been preliminarily identified as Tyler Domingue, an Opelousas woman who disappeared in …

Another suspect, Dereck Viator, was arrested in 2016 on two counts of first-degree murder in Fell and Clark’s homicides. Viator and three other men are also accused in the disappearance and death of Tyler Domingue, of Opelousas.

Domingue, 28, was last seen driving near her Opelousas home in May 2014. Vermilion Parish deputies found her 2004 Pontiac Grand Am in Bayou Tigre in June 2016. Investigators recovered a body they believe to be Domingue’s from Coulee Kinney in August.

David said in the release additional arrests are possible in Fell and Clark’s deaths.