A 26-year-old man is dead after a Thursday morning shooting in Lafayette, the first reported homicide in the city in 2021.
Derrick Williams, of Lafayette, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after being shot multiple times in the lower abdomen. Williams later succumbed to his injuries, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of 9th Street around 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and upon arrival learned Williams had been taken to the hospital by an acquaintance. Witnesses told the responding officers the suspect fled on foot from the scene.
The suspect had not been identified as of noon Thursday. The investigation remains ongoing.