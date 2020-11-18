Activists with The Village 337 announced an effort to recall several local elected officials Tuesday night, including two law enforcement leaders they cited for failures in the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Quawan “Bobby” Charles.

The Village has actively called attention to the case of the 15-year-old, who was reported missing to the Baldwin Police Department by his family Oct. 30 and was later found dead in a field near the Iberia Parish village of Loreauville on Nov. 3. Preliminary autopsy findings suggest drowning as the cause of death.

Family attorneys and supporters say law enforcement agencies have not treated Bobby’s family with empathy, were not committed to the case when the teenager was first reported missing, and in the days since his discovery failed to be forthcoming with new information and communicate well with his family.

Attention on the case, both locally and nationally, intensified after a graphic photo the family says was taken while confirming the boy’s identity with authorities circulated online. The image was shown beside an image of Emmett Till, the Chicago 14-year-old who was murdered by White supremacists while visiting family in Mississippi in 1955.

Devon Norman, president of The Village 337, said the group is organizing recall campaigns for Baldwin Police Chief Harry “Boo-Boo” Smith and 16th Judicial District Attorney Bofill “Bo” Duhé, who serves Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes. Duhé was re-elected to a second term on Nov. 3.

“We are here to declare that we will keep our promise that if we don’t get it, we will shut it down. We will keep our promise that until there is justice there will be no peace. We will keep our promise that we will not sleep until these mothers and these grieving fathers get the justice that they deserve,” he said.

Norman said the group, based in Lafayette, has lined up local electors to sponsor the petitions in each district and they’re organizing a canvassing campaign to knock on doors and spread the word about the petitions. Norman said the petitions will be forthcoming.

The recall petition for Smith will focus on the chief’s lack of leadership in Bobby’s investigation. Norman cited comments from Baldwin Mayor Abel Prejean, who said he has not seen Smith on the job in about nine months, as a sign of Smith’s negligence as chief.

“I would suggest the dignified thing for him to do is resign,” Norman said during a press conference at the Gethsemane Community Center.

The Baldwin Police Department’s response in the immediate aftermath of Bobby’s disappearance has been a point of contention.

Assistant Police Chief Samuel Wise III said in a phone interview Tuesday his officers searched for Bobby the night he was reported missing and entered his information into the National Crime Information Center to alert other agencies about his case.

He said the disappearance was not referred to Louisiana State Police for either an Amber Alert or endangered/missing child advisory because of a lack of available evidence at the time. He said it was unclear what had transpired with Bobby; Wise said later video evidence points to Bobby leaving “of his own free will” with a friend and the friend’s mother.

The video, released by the Baldwin Police Department, appears to show Bobby in the front yard of his father’s home around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 30. He then chases after a passing car. Minutes later, the car returns to the home and Bobby, another teen and a woman exit the vehicle and enter the home’s backyard. They return to the vehicle and drive away soon after.

Norman pushed back against the idea that Bobby consented when leaving his father’s house because he was a minor, and wasn’t able to give consent. His parents did not give permission for him to travel and the situation should be treated as an abduction, he said.

The Village believes Duhé is accountable for not intervening in the case. The district attorney has the authority to press charges and should have been more aggressive where local law enforcement lagged, pursuing a case against the teenager and mother who picked Bobby up from his father’s home without permission as a start, Norman said.

To recall an elected official, a formal petition must be filed with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, with signatures and proof of residence for the petition committee’s chairman and vice chairman, before signatures can be collected. Once filed, the petitioners have 180 days to get the necessary signatures, or 90 days if the represented area has 1,000 or fewer electors.

The number of electors, or people eligible to vote, in the area the official serves determines how many signatures petitioners must acquire. In areas with 1,000 qualified electors, the petition must be signed by 40% of the electors; 33.33% in areas of 1,000 to 24,999 elections; 25% in areas of 25,000 to 99,999 electors and 20% if there are 100,000 electors or more, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.

If the petitioners collect the needed signatures, a future election would be set where voters in the official’s represented area would vote to either recall them or leave them in office. If recalled, the officer holder would be removed and a special election would be scheduled to replace them.

The group also announced two recall efforts unrelated to Bobby’s death.

Norman said The Village is seeking to recall Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson and Crowley Alderman Lyle Fogleman; in October, the group had a run-in with Fogleman at a Crowley Board of Aldermen meeting while drawing attention to an Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest they say involved police brutality.

The Gibson recall will focus on the sheriff’s handling of the arrest of Edward Troy Yokum, Jr. on Oct. 11 and contradictory accounts from the sheriff and Yokum’s family about the level of communication achieved with Yokum’s family. Yokum suffered injuries to his face during his arrest; Gibson said they were the result of Yokum hitting the pavement after being tased, an incident he determined fell within department use of force policies after review.

Norman said Fogleman should be removed from office after the alderman took his pointer finger and dragged it across his throat in a gesture to demonstrators at a Crowley Board of Alderman meeting on Oct. 20. Fogleman said the gesture was an act of frustration and a non-verbal request for the group to cease and go home, but Norman and others maintain it was intended as a threat against them.

Acadiana Advocate staff writer Megan Wyatt contributed to this report.