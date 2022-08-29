Detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office met with success during a week-long operation to intercede in the recent rash of catalytic converter thefts.
During the course of the operation, detectives conducted surveillances at numerous locations within Lafayette Parish. While conducting surveillance, Detectives observed a vehicle matching the description provided as a vehicle of interest in a previous catalytic converter theft.
Deputies initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Tyland Charles, 24, of Baton Rouge. Charles had numerous active warrants from multiple jurisdictions, some of the warrants being for cases involving the theft of catalytic converters.
Deputies also conducted a search of Charles’ vehicle, where they located a variety of Schedule I illicit narcotics believed to be packaged for distribution as well as U.S. currency.
Charles was booked into the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office for charges including possession with intent to distribute and having money derived from drug proceeds along. He was also being held for outstanding warrants in Florida, including grand theft auto.