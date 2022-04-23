A toddler was shot in a Lafayette hotel Saturday afternoon, and died from the gunshot wound, Lafayette Police said in a news release.
Deputies responded to a local hotel, in the 1300 block of the NE Evangeline Thruway, at approximately 5:30 pm Saturday afternoon regarding a toddler, who the police said was 4, with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, the toddler was immediately transported to an area hospital, police said. The toddler later died at the hospital.
Detectives indicated that a family member had stepped out of the room for a moment when they heard the gunshot from inside the room. When they entered the room they found the toddler with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The circumstances behind the shooting remain under investigation.