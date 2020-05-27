Lafayette Deputy Police Chief Reginald "Reggie" Thomas announced on Facebook he is retiring effective Friday.
Thomas is a 30-year veteran of the police force and the highest-ranking minority in the department.
He served as interim police chief for about eight months in 2016 when then-Chief Jim Craft retired. Mayor-President Joel Robideaux appointed Thomas as interim chief while searching for a permanent replacement for Craft. Thomas wanted to apply but held a two-year college degree, not the four-year degree required at the time. Robideaux created the deputy police chief position for Thomas in 2017.
While Thomas was interim police chief, he reorganized the department and appointed a team that successfully solved several cold murder cases in the city.
Before Josh Guillory was sworn in as Robideaux's replacement as mayor-president in January, he told then-Chief Toby Aguillard to either resign or be fired. At the last minute, Aguillard resigned with a $70,000 settlement from the city.
Guillory cited as one factor for his dismissal Aguillard's poor working relationship with Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber. Aguillard was appointed by Robideaux, who also had a contentious relationship with Garber, who sued the parish for insufficiently funding the parish jail and jail operations. That lawsuit is pending.
Instead of appointing Thomas to replace Aguillard while searching for a new chief, Guillory appointed a lower-ranking white officer, Scott Morgan, who said he would not apply to be permanent police chief.
Thomas, who has earned his four-year bachelor's degree, said at the time he intended to apply for the chief's position but has since changed his mind.
Guillory indicated he plans to eliminate the deputy police chief position.
A search is underway for a new police chief. It was put on hold during the coronavirus government and business closures in March and April.