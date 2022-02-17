A Lafayette grand jury on Wednesday handed up indictments in the murders of a 16-year-old Northside High School dancer, a 30-year-old father and a 56-year-old woman killed in 2021.
Natrevian Simpson, 16, and Roytrevian Simpson, 17, both of Lafayette, were each indicted on second-degree murder in the July 11 shooting death of 16-year-old Ja’Nya Hebert. A third suspect, another 16-year-old boy, was also arrested in the case, the Lafayette Police Department said.
Ja’Nya, a rising junior at Northside High School and competitive dancer, was shot in the back while sitting in a vehicle in the 200 block of Harrington Drive. She was taken to an area hospital where she died. Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department said the suspects opened fire during an altercation in the street and Ja’Nya was not an intended target.
The teenager was remembered by her family and friends as energetic, loving, funny, outspoken and the kind of person who always brought a smile to your face when you needed it.
She aspired to perform with the Southern University Fabulous Dancing Dolls and become a registered nurse, her grandmother Cathy Hebert Broussard said.
“She didn’t even finish high school. Smart, intelligent, bright, everybody loved her and everybody said kind things about Ja’Nya. She was no different from a regular 16-year-old young lady...Her future is gone in the blink of an eye. Just like that,” her grandmother said.
Edward Felton Edmond, Jr., 27, of Arnaudville, and Sam Brown III, 30, of Lafayette, were each indicted on second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Keyon Alex on Oct. 8.
Alex was shot and killed in an ambush at a car wash at the intersection of Eraste Landry Road and Cajundome Boulevard. Alex was found lying a few feet from a red Jeep by bystanders who attempted to help him. A neighbor reported seeing a vehicle rush away from the scene after the gunfire subsided.
“He loved being a father to his boys, who now call him their ‘Big Star in the sky.’ He was always there with advice for his loved ones and was protective over anyone he cared for. Keyon will be remembered for his fun-loving nature and his ability to keep everyone laughing,” his family wrote in his obituary.
Brian Keith Babineaux, 53, of Lafayette, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in the death 56-year-old Denise Williams on Oct. 6.
Williams was shot and killed at a home in the 100 block of Essie Street. A Lafayette Police Department investigator said Williams was shot after opening her front door and evidence pointed to Williams being the victim of a mistaken identity shooting. Babineaux’s intended target was someone else in the home, he said.