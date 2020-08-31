Duson Police are search for a man accused of raping a woman Aug. 25, KATC reports.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Isaia Arceneaux, on the charge of second-degree rape, according to Duson Police.
Arceneaux is known to have access to multiple vehicles including a white mid-90’s model Chevrolet Malibu, Caprice or Impala unknown license plate, police say.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Isaiah Arceneaux is asked to contact their local Law Enforcement Agency or Crime Stoppers at 337 232-8477 or 337 789-8477.