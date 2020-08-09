A shooting Saturday night in Port Barre that left one teen dead and another injured was at the scene of a party that was about to be shut down by police, KATC reports.
The two teens were back-seat passengers in a vehicle that another young man and a young woman were in, Port Barre Chief Deon Boudreaux said. The four were trying to find a parking space near the event at the American Legion Hall on Bayou Drive.
The party was about to be shut down by Port Barre Police who had found the parking lot packed and the facility well over its capacity, under COVID-19 restrictions, of 50 people.
As the officers were discussing plans to shut the party down, they heard shots rang out about a block away, the chief said. Someone in another vehicle, passing the vehicle containing the victims, fired into the back seat, striking the 16-year-old in the back and the 17-year-old in the leg, the chief said.
The driver of the vehicle drove them both to the hospital, where the younger boy died, the chief said.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Port Barre Police at 585-6212 or St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS.