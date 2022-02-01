The person who was shot and killed by a Lafayette Police officer on Jan. 23 has been identified as Tyron Coates, a 24-year-old from Lafayette, Louisiana State Police, which is investigating the case, wrote Tuesday in an update. According to the state police, Coates was trying to reach for his gun right before being shot by a Lafayette PD officer.
An initial investigation revealed that the LPD officer located a stolen Dodge vehicle and called for a backup officer before initiating a traffic stop on Sunday 23, 2022. Right after the officer activated the emergency lights, the suspect drove into a parking lot and tried to flee on foot.
The investigation reported that the officer who called for the backup, and the backup K-9 officer pursued the suspect on foot. When the suspect jumped from a structure and fell to the ground, one of the officers discharged his Taser. As the Taser was being discharged, the K-9 accidentally received an electrical charge from the Taser wires and disengaged, the press release said.
According to LSP, the suspect was instructed not to reach for a gun. When he did it anyway, one of the officers shot and killed the suspect. No officers were injured.
The shooting happened around 11 pm in the 1600 block of Pinhook Road. Troopers said the Lafayette Parish Metro Crime Scene Unit processed the scene for evidence.
It was the second shooting involving an officer from the Lafayette Police Department over that weekend. Detectives with Louisiana State Police are also investigating after a reported officer-involved shooting in Lafayette left one person hurt Sunday.