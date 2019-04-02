A man in the country illegally has been arrested on child porn charges, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Tuesday.
the arrest of an illegal alien for Internet Crimes Against Children.
Miguel Martinez, 44, described in a press release by the Louisiana Attorney General's Office as "illegally residing in Harvey," was arrested on 100 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 years old, one count of production under the age of 13 and one count of sexual battery of a juvenile under the age of 13.
Martinez was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail as a result of a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, LBI Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Homeland Security Investigations and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
HSI placed a detainer on Martinez and more charges are expected from the LBI and the Mississippi Attorney General's Office.
The investigation discovered that Martinez was previously deported in 2005 and is a registered sex offender in California.