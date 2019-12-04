A Middlebrook Elementary student was arrested Wednesday for shooting another student in the foot with a BB gun Tuesday, police say.
The student was booked on a count of aggravated battery after firing the gun and striking another student in the foot. The juvenile victim was not injured, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
A BB gun is an air gun designed to shoot metal pellets typically 0.175 inches in diameter, according to Merriam Webster. The pellets are commonly made of steel.
Dugas declined to offer more details about the incident, but said the investigation was delayed until Wednesday morning because the incident was not reported to the school resource officer at the time it occurred. Once all information was collected, the juvenile suspect was arrested at the school, she said.
The names, ages, sex and races of the victim and suspect will not be released, she said. Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary serves students in kindergarten through fifth grade, according to the Lafayette Parish School System website.
LPSS spokesperson Allison Dickerson confirmed Tuesday that a student was found on campus with a BB gun during school hours but did not provide more specific details. She said all LPSS policies and procedures were followed when the weapon was discovered.
This is the second arrest at the school in barely two weeks. On Nov. 19, Middlebrook employee George Theaux, 51, was arrested by a Lafayette Police Department school resource officer on a count of simple battery and issued a misdemeanor summons for a court appearance, Dugas said.
Theaux was accused of battering a student. Less than a week before his arrest, 47-year-old Nicole Landry was booked on a count of simple battery after accusations she battered a student at J. Wallace James Elementary on Nov. 12. Landry was listed on the school’s website as a special education teacher.