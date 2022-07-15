A man was shot and killed Thursday night in an Abbeville apartment, Abbeville police said in a news release.
On June 14, at approximately 9:30 pm, officers with the Abbeville PD responded to a call for "shots fired" at Stonebrigde Apartments on Rodeo Road.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found a Black male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, whose identity was not released, was transported to Abbeville General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by the emergency room doctor, police said.
The investigation is still ongoing. The Abbeville police is asking that anyone with any information regarding the case contact the Abbeville PD by calling 893-2511. Citizens can also contact the Tips line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.
Citizens may also send anonymous tips through CrimeStoppers of Vermilion by calling 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.