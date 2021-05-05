A man has been arrested after a carjacking Tuesday that led to a several crashes and a pursuit down Ambassador Caffery, according to KATC.

At about 6 p.m. Tuesday, police say the victim in the incident picked up Daryion Bonnet, 27,at a gas station in Maurice.

Police say Bonnet had asked the victim for a ride to the Acadiana Mall. However, when they arrived at the mall, Bonnet allegedly brandished a knife, forced the victim out and fled in the victim's vehicle, which had a trailer attached to it.

Police were alerted to the carjacking and began looking for the vehicle. They say Bonnet made his way down Ambassador Caffery, hitting several vehicles with the trailer attached in attempt to get away from police.

Five minor accidents were reported.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Officers finally located the vehicle near a local business in the 3700 block of Ambassador Caffery. They said Bonnet fled on foot but was caught shortly after.

Bonnet has been charged with armed robbery, five counts of hit and run, aggravated flight, resisting an officer and reckless operation. He is being held on $140,000 bond.