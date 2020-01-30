A Lafayette woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries during a shooting in the 100 block of Arizona Street Thursday afternoon.
Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said officers received the call around 3:15 p.m. and discovered the female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
It's unconfirmed where the shooting took place and the victim was not cooperating with police. Officers had not apprehended a suspect as of 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Dugas said.