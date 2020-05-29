The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating two suspects wanted for a string of laundry detergent thefts from local Dollar General stores, according to KATC.
Deputies say large amounts of laundry detergent have been stolen from several locations in the parish during the past three months.
A felony warrant and six misdemeanor warrants have been issued for Loure Marie Sigure in relation to the thefts.
Detectives say an unknown male suspect has also allegedly been seen assisting Sigure in the thefts.
More warrants are pending, the department says.
Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711 or by contact Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-364-8477.