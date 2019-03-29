A motorcyclist sustained minor injuries after a crash with a school bus on Bertrand Drive in Lafayette Friday, according to KATC.
Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, she said.
The Lafayette Parish School System said the bus does not belong to the school system.
The bus is owned by Atlantic and Southern Transportation. The company did not comment on the accident.