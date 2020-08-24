The law firm representing the family of Trayford Pellerin, the 31-year-old Black man killed Friday night at the hands of Lafayette Police, released a statement Monday afternoon.
The statement, in its entirety, reads:
Saturday evening, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory released a statement on the shooting death of Trayford Pellerin. Rather than express his sympathies to the family of the deceased, he used this opportunity to praise the men who killed Mr. Pellerin, while simultaneously condemning those exercising their constitutional right to protest. In the roughly eight months since Mayor Guillory has taken office, he has closed four recreational centers— all of which were located in primarily Black areas of the city— and appointed an openly racist and xenophobic candidate to a performing arts commission. Additionally, in the last five months alone there have been at least three officer-involved shootings in Lafayette.
It seems that Mayor Guillory is telling a tale of two cities. Though it is still contested as to whether Trayford Pellerin actually had a knife, just three weeks prior to his murder, Lafayette police were able to peacefully de-escalate a much more volatile situation. Donald Guidry, a white man, was operating a stolen vehicle when he led police on a chase. Once he finally stopped the vehicle, he refused to exit and indicated to law enforcement that he was armed. Deputies from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with assistance from the Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office, were eventually able to get Guidry to surrender and he was taken into custody without incident. He was found to be in possession of a knife and his bond was subsequently set for a mere $7500.
Though Guidry had already broken multiple laws at the time of his encounter with police, he was offered support from multiple agencies, was taken in alive, and granted a low bond that would easily bring him back home to his loved ones. Conversely, Mr. Pellerin was followed on foot for close to half a mile with zero de-escalation measures taken during that time. Instead, at the end of the pursuit, he was surrounded by numerous officers and quickly shot at, at least ten times, at close range. Mr. Pellerin will never get the chance to go home to his family.
There are more than just two storms brewing over Louisiana right now. Racial tensions are palpable in the city of Lafayette, but rather than unite the people and offer support to those grieving an unimaginable loss, Mayor Guillory is taking this opportunity to stir the pot of division and hate. In this “tale of two cities” that he has created, we stand firmly on the side of justice. We demand accountability for the officers that so brazenly took the life of Trayford Pellerin, and we staunchly reject the callous message of the mayor.
Yours in Justice,
Ronald Haley, Ben Crump, Dedrick A. Moore, and Christopher Murell