A Lafayette woman is in critical condition after inhaling smoke during a fire at her apartment on West Willow Street.
Firefighters responded to the fire in the 1400 block of West Willow Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday after a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from a unit in the Willow Park Apartments complex.
Crews found the 57-year-old female tenant unconscious after a smoldering fire in the living room filled the home with smoke, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance in critical condition. Her status remained critical Tuesday afternoon, he said.
An improperly discarded cigarette is suspected as the ignition source, though the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. There were no functional smoke detectors in the apartment, Trahan said.