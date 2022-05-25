One person has been arrested in connection with a downtown Lafayette shooting that injured two people earlier this month, police said.
Shannon Phillips, 29, of New Iberia was taken into custody Tuesday for warrants stemming from a May 8 shooting on Jefferson Street, according to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department.
He had active warrants for the illegal discharge of weapons, illegal carrying of weapons and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police initially said they were called to a report of shots fired the 200 block of E. Congress Street near Polk Street shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 8.
Two people who had been shot were taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.