A Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was wounded and another man was shot and killed during a shooting incident in Abbeville Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting occurred at the intersection of Schlessinger Street and Green Avenue around 12:20 p.m. A Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured and taken to a local hospital before being transported to a trauma center in Lafayette, according to Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen.
Little information was immediately available regarding the severity of the deputy's injuries and what led to the shooting.
It was unclear what the second man's involvement was in the incident. His body remained covered in the roadway until shortly after 2 p.m., at which point it was removed by crime scene investigators.
