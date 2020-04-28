An Opelousas man was arrested Tuesday after officers discovered about $50,000 worth of narcotics during a knock-and-talk investigation, according to a statement from the Opelousas Police Department.
Toby Lanclos, 25, of Opelousas, was arrested after officers received a tip that he had a large amount of narcotics in his home in the 100 block of Andrus Street. According to police, the following was found in Lanclos' possession:
- About 20 pounds of green vegetable material, suspected to be marijuana
- Seventy-six suspected concentrated THC vape tubes
- Five containers of suspected concentrated THC wax
- A container of concentrated THC oil
- Twenty-eight doses of suspected LSD
Police estimate the street value of the drugs at $50,000.
Police said the they also seized a handgun, a rifle, ammunition, an electronic cash counting machine, a large digital scale, a grinder and a counterfeit detector pen.
Lanclos was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on Tuesday and charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal carrying of weapons.