Acadiana law enforcement agencies were monitoring online spaces Friday for potential protests and demonstrations that may happen as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
"They're looking at what's going on in chat rooms and all the internet traffic and stuff like that," said Trooper Thomas Gossen, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I. "They're just keeping a pulse on what's going on just to make sure everything stays peaceful."
As of Friday afternoon, Gossen said his agency's mobile force unit was not gearing up to go to any planned protests.
"Any time there's possibility for unrest, they're going to be monitoring stuff, and this is one of those times," Gossen said.
Sgt. Robin Green, spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department, said the agency's special response group is ready to respond to any mass gatherings or protests that may happen.
"We have our SRG on standby and, if it gets out of control with property damage or threats to life, then we would deploy," Green said. "If we have to allocate more officers in the area to protect life and property, we will, but at this time, we're not taking any special measures."
The Police Department's special response group was created a few years prior to the protests that erupted in the summer of 2020 after Lafayette officers shot and killed 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin.
"We felt like we needed to keep up with the times and the bigger agencies," Green said.
She said the agency did not have plans to respond to any protests as of about 2 p.m. Friday, but noted the day was still young.
A pro-abortion rights rally is scheduled to take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday along Camellia Boulevard in River Ranch, according to a Reddit post.
"There is a reason to be kind of cautious because you just never know with something like this," Green said. "You never know which way it can go."
Capt. John Mowell, spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, said he cannot disclose specifics of how the agency will prepare for potential threats but that they're not bracing for anything "more than usual."